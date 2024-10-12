Kajol 'Takes Two' To Wish Everyone Happy Dussehra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) star Kajol had to take two shots to wish all her fans and followers to wish Happy Dussehra on Saturday.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a of herself dressed in a red saree. She is seen wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra but ends up recording a blooper.

In the clip, the is seen saying“Wishing everyone a..” and then Kajol makes a funny face as she takes a second shot.

In the second take, Kajol gets it right and is heard saying:“Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra.”

For the caption, she wrote:“Happy Dussehra everyone! Outtake included #happydussehra #vijayadashami #celebration #bloopers.”

On Navami, Kajol was joined by her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug for the celebrations. Their daughter Nysa was not seen at the event.

The star family was even seen posing for pictures in front of Goddess Durga's idol during the Navami puja. A moment from the celebrations went viral, where Ajay and Yug playfully bump into each other as they walked off the stage.

Talking about the star couple, Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming“Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor's house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003 and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in“Lust Stories 2”, will next be seen in“Do Patti” alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in“Sarzameen” and the film“Maharagni- Queen of Queens”.

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's film“Singham Again”.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kashmir.

He will also be seen in the upcoming film“Raid 2”, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, and is scheduled to release on February 21. He then has“De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2019 film“De De Pyaar De” and also stars R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Then there is“Son of Sardaar 2”, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film“Son Of Sardaar”, directed by Ashwni Dhir.