Kate Spade New York And The Global Fund For Women's Mental Health

(MENAFN- 3BL) In September 2024, kate spade new york and founding partners launched the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health. The fund focuses on bringing needed and increased access to community-led mental interventions for women and girls around the world.

The Global Fund for Women's Mental Health is housed at Panorama Global. In year one, the Global Fund will prioritize non-profit partners in North America, the U.K., Japan, Australia and East Africa. The first round of Global Fund partners will be announced in March 2025, in alignment with the brand's research-backed approach to cultivating good mental health for women and girls.

Joy and women's empowerment have been at the heart of kate spade new york since the beginning. As one of the largest corporate funders of women's mental health initiatives globally - with over $31M invested to-date – kate spade new york's social impact work is grounded in the belief that good mental health is a fundamental human right for everyone-and that good mental health is foundational to a woman's empowerment.

The launch of the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health will further accelerate this mission as it aims to catalyze investment to provide greater access to community-led, culturally competent mental health solutions for women at every stage of their lives.

On September 5, 2024, the brand launched the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health at their 3rd annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health, alongside Fashion Week, with a short film starring Taraji P. Henson, Nicola Coughlin and Marsai Martin. The summit convened celebrities and global community mental health stakeholders, and featured speakers including Simone Biles, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Sofia Wiley and more. Panel topics included Mental Health and the Fashion Industry, Women and Girls' Mental Health: For Gen Z by Gen Z, Maternal and Workforce Mental Health, Women's Mental Health in Later Stages of Life, and Cultivating Joy and Your Sister Circle.

With an initial investment of $450,000 from Kate Spade New York along with contributions from Pinterest, Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation and Mindful Philanthropy, the fund aims to catalyze investments from other organizations and will deploy grants in key global regions Kate Spade New York customers will also have the option to donate to the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health when they check out at one of the brand's North America stores. You can read more about the fund and its goals here.

“As a brand rooted in joy-and with over a decade of work at the intersection of women's mental health and gender equity-kate spade new york is proud of our work to date in addressing the global mental health crisis for women and girls,” said Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Social Impact at kate spade new york. Through community, collective effort and fundraising, we can make greater impact for women around the world. The launch of the Global Fund for Women's Mental Health marks a new milestone in our journey, as we invite other like-minded brands and individuals to join us in our mission.”

Learn more about kate spade new york's social impact work at katespade/social-impact .