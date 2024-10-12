3 Killed, 7 Wounded In Wardak Collision

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): At least three people have been killed and seven others wounded as a result of a traffic accident in central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Saturday.

Two cars collided in the Shash Qala area of Syedabad district on the Kabul-Kandahar highway on Friday, spokesman Mohammad Yousaf Israr told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said three people lost their lives and seven others were in the overnight collision. The injured were evacuated to a local centre for medical treatment.

