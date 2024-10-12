3 Killed, 7 Wounded In Wardak Collision
Date
10/12/2024 4:07:28 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): At least three people have been killed and seven others wounded as a result of a traffic accident in central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Saturday.
Two cars collided in the Shash Qala area of Syedabad district on the Kabul-Kandahar highway on Friday, Police spokesman Mohammad Yousaf Israr told Pajhwok Afghan News.
He said three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in the overnight collision. The injured were evacuated to a local health centre for medical treatment.
kk
MENAFN12102024000174011037ID1108772120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.