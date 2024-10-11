Cunard Partners With Fashion Icon Christian Siriano As Luxury Cruise Line Announces 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- They boast the most glamorous ships at sea, and now Cunard can announce that icon Christian Siriano will headline its Transatlantic Fashion Week in 2025.

Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

The exclusive voyage aboard Queen Mary 2 will depart New York on October 31, 2025, (credit: Shane LaVancher)

His designs have been worn by global stars such as Lady Gaga, Oprah, and Julia Roberts, as well as Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris. Having just celebrated the brand's 15-year anniversary, the Siriano Atelier continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in the ever-changing fashion industry.

Siriano will be the headline designer aboard flagship Queen Mary 2 for the Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage from New York to Southampton between October 31 and November 7.

He will unveil some archival highlights during an exclusive runway show in the Queens Room, joined by an exciting line-up of renowned faces from the world of fashion.

Christian will also share insights from his distinguished career during an intimate Q&A session in the Royal Court Theatre. Guests will have the opportunity to meet him personally at book signings during the seven-night crossing.

The 2025 edition of Transatlantic Fashion Week will be the fifth voyage of its kind, which is a real celebration of the ever-fascinating world of fashion – set amidst the backdrop of Cunard's stylish flagship.

Additional fashion experts joining the voyage will be announced at a later date. Prices currently start from $2,738 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Weeks

Since its inception in 2016, Transatlantic Fashion Week on Queen Mary 2 has been a staple of Cunard's Event Voyages, conceived by Gail Sackloff OBE. With a rich legacy of glamour and fashion, Cunard has welcomed luminaries such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman, and Carly Simon. Past headliners of Transatlantic Fashion Week include Dame Zandra Rhodes, Julien Macdonald, Virginia Bates, and Stephen Jones OBE.

In addition to showcasing established designers, the event offers a platform for emerging talent.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard said: "Christian Siriano is a true visionary, and we are delighted to have him lead our 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week. His bold old-school glamour mirrors Cunard's own blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury. Our Fashion Week voyages have become must-attend events, attracting celebrated designers from around the world, and there's no better venue for such an occasion than Queen Mary 2 – the world's most glamourous ocean liner."

Christian Siriano added: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of Cunard's iconic Transatlantic Fashion Week and I am excited to headline next year's voyage. What a unique way to showcase my designs that celebrate both the heritage of fashion as well as its future. I can't wait to show guests on board a fabulous and once-in-a-lifetime experience!"

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation.

A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024.

Corporation &

plc.



(NYSE/LSE: CCL;

NYSE: CUK ).



