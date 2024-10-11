Energy Minister: Green Energy Corridors Will Boost Transition From Central Asia To Europe
Date
10/11/2024 10:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The creation of green energy zones in Garabagh will serve as the
foundation for the transition to net zero.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated this during a panel
meeting at the UN Climate Change conference (Pre-COP29) in Baku,
Azernews reports.
He noted that there are plans to realize 7 gigawatts of green
energy by 2030, 70% of which will be exported.
"These green energy corridors will make a significant
contribution to the green energy transition across a broader
geography, from Central Asia to Europe. As the first country in the
region to host COP29, Azerbaijan has an ambitious agenda aimed at
achieving a balanced outcome, including a new agreement and the
implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The COP29
Presidency will focus on significantly increasing financial flows
while paving the way for the rapid removal of barriers."
"Azerbaijan, in addition to leading the process of accelerating
the energy transition globally, is also undertaking large-scale
projects," he said.
It should be noted that the second day of the Pre-COP29 event is
taking place in Baku.
Plenary sessions and parallel events are planned for the second
day of the event.
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108770429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.