Energy Minister: Green Energy Corridors Will Boost Transition From Central Asia To Europe

10/11/2024 10:08:47 AM

Nazrin Abdul

The creation of green energy zones in Garabagh will serve as the foundation for the transition to net zero.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated this during a panel meeting at the UN Climate Change conference (Pre-COP29) in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that there are plans to realize 7 gigawatts of green energy by 2030, 70% of which will be exported.

"These green energy corridors will make a significant contribution to the green energy transition across a broader geography, from Central Asia to Europe. As the first country in the region to host COP29, Azerbaijan has an ambitious agenda aimed at achieving a balanced outcome, including a new agreement and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The COP29 Presidency will focus on significantly increasing financial flows while paving the way for the rapid removal of barriers."

"Azerbaijan, in addition to leading the process of accelerating the energy transition globally, is also undertaking large-scale projects," he said.

It should be noted that the second day of the Pre-COP29 event is taking place in Baku.

Plenary sessions and parallel events are planned for the second day of the event.

AzerNews

