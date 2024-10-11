Azerbaijan's Cultural Legacy Promoted In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

An "Shusha – The Historical and Cultural Pearl of Azerbaijan" has opened its doors at the International Cultural Tourism Fair held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria with the support of the Baku Centre, the exhibition showcased stunning photographs highlighting Shusha's breathtaking nature, historical monuments, and its unique and diverse architecture.

During the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, spoke about Shusha's invaluable role in the history and culture of Azerbaijan. He spoke about how the city was once a key commercial and economic centre of the Caucasus and discussed the contributions it made to Eastern literature and arts.

The Ambassador emphasised that after being occupied for nearly 30 years, Shusha was liberated in 2020 and subsequently declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital in 2021.

He pointed out that the city is currently being restored under the direct supervision of President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and has transformed into a brilliant jewel not only of Azerbaijan but of the entire Caucasus region.

The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a shared appreciation for the art and culture.

The Embassy also set up a national stand in the tourism section of the exhibition, promoting Azerbaijan's cultural tourism potential.

This stand featured beautiful photographs showcasing the country's stunning landscapes, ancient history, and rich traditions, along with national souvenirs and carpets. Visitors were provided with detailed information about these exhibits, and they were also introduced to samples of Azerbaijani cuisine.

Notably, the International Cultural Tourism Fair takes place annually and is attended by Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism, heads of central and local government authorities, officials from more than ten countries in the cultural and tourism sectors, and representatives from over thirty local and international municipalities.

This established fair serves as the only specialised exhibition platform in the Balkan region for cultural tourism.

The exhibition and the participation of Azerbaijan in such events not only highlight the country's rich cultural heritage but also aim to strengthen international tourism ties and enhance Azerbaijan's visibility on the global stage.

Through initiatives like these, Azerbaijan continues to promote its cultural values and historical legacy.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Shusha. The historical city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

A number of events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events, were organised in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.

By unanimous decision, the city was also declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament to the Islamic world's legacy.

The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.

The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, and the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, are considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

Despite all the challenges, the city has managed to preserve its rich heritage.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr