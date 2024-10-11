Azerbaijan's Cultural Legacy Promoted In Bulgaria

An exhibition "Shusha – The Historical and Cultural Pearl of
Azerbaijan" has opened its doors at the International Cultural
Tourism Fair held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria,
Azernews reports.
Initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria with the
support of the Baku media Centre, the exhibition showcased stunning
photographs highlighting Shusha's breathtaking nature, historical
monuments, and its unique and diverse architecture.
During the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn
Huseynov, spoke about Shusha's invaluable role in the history and
culture of Azerbaijan. He spoke about how the city was once a key
commercial and economic centre of the Caucasus and discussed the
contributions it made to Eastern literature and arts.
The Ambassador emphasised that after being occupied for nearly
30 years, Shusha was liberated in 2020 and subsequently declared
Azerbaijan's cultural capital in 2021.
He pointed out that the city is currently being restored under
the direct supervision of President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
and has transformed into a brilliant jewel not only of Azerbaijan
but of the entire Caucasus region.
The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a
shared appreciation for the art and culture.
The Embassy also set up a national stand in the tourism section
of the exhibition, promoting Azerbaijan's cultural tourism
potential.
This stand featured beautiful photographs showcasing the
country's stunning landscapes, ancient history, and rich
traditions, along with national souvenirs and carpets. Visitors
were provided with detailed information about these exhibits, and
they were also introduced to samples of Azerbaijani cuisine.
Notably, the International Cultural Tourism Fair takes place
annually and is attended by Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism, heads
of central and local government authorities, officials from more
than ten countries in the cultural and tourism sectors, and
representatives from over thirty local and international
municipalities.
This established fair serves as the only specialised exhibition
platform in the Balkan region for cultural tourism.
The exhibition and the participation of Azerbaijan in such
events not only highlight the country's rich cultural heritage but
also aim to strengthen international tourism ties and enhance
Azerbaijan's visibility on the global stage.
Through initiatives like these, Azerbaijan continues to promote
its cultural values and historical legacy.
Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was
declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.
Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and
other countries within the Year of Shusha. The historical city was
declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.
A number of events of cultural significance, including the
Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days,
the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland
Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events, were
organised in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.
By unanimous decision, the city was also declared the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament
to the Islamic world's legacy.
The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that
demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.
The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, and the Ashaghi Govhar Agha
Mosque, which stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, are
considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.
Despite all the challenges, the city has managed to preserve its
rich heritage.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr