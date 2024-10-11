Rajasthan CM In Hometown Bharatpur On 2-Day Visit; Reviews Development Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday arrived at his hometown Bharatpur on a two-day visit, an official said.

After reaching Bharatpur, CM Sharma offered prayers at Kaila Devi Temple located in the Jheel Ka Bada area for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state.

He also visited Lohagarh Fort and inspected the development and facelift work in progress there. He collected feedback and reviewed the proposed beautification of the fort there.

CM Sharma also went to the RBM Hospital and inspected the infrastructure improvement work there.

During this two-day visit, the Chief Minister has plans to inspect many areas in Bharatpur city.

Police personnel have been deployed at various places in the city because of the Chief Minister's visit.

Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the RBM Hospital by boarding a bus from the Circuit House in Bharatpur. Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam, MLAs Bahadur Singh Koli and Nauksham Chaudhary were present along with CM Sharma.

At RBM Hospital, he inspected the construction of the new building and the ongoing works in the hospital. He also saw the map of the development works of the hospital.

The Chief Minister also inspected the proposed Hiradas flyover from New Mandi Kumher Gate and the proposed Shastri Park flyover from Kali Ki Baghichi.

CM Sharma will rest for the night at the Circuit House.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said that Bharatpur Police have made elaborate arrangements in the city in view of the Chief Minister's visit to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Around 800 police personnel have been deployed to take care of the security-related issues.

Bhajan Lal Sharma became the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan after the BJP defeated its principal opposition Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, unseating the grand old party which was headed by party veteran Ashok Gehlot, from power.

The Assembly elections were held in November 2023.

Rajasthan has a total of 200 seats.