Ukraine, Hungary To Establish Cooperation Between Two Countries' Farmers

During the visit, the two countries' agriculture ministers agreed to cooperate in the field of agriculture and discussed the possibility of opening a joint agricultural and industrial hub on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry's press service .

According to the report, such a hub will be a point of processing, transshipment and packaging of products from Ukraine. In particular, the development of a road map for its implementation has already begun.

"Strong horizontal ties must be established between Ukrainian and Hungarian farmers and associations so that there is mutual trust. The economy of both countries will benefit from this. Already now, our countries should develop joint deep processing and find new markets together," Koval said.

According to him, Hungarian partners understand that Ukrainian products can make Europe's agricultural sector stronger after Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The Ukrainian minister thanked his Hungarian counterpart for his openness and willingness to help and emphasized the joint task of developing algorithms that will help the economies of both countries develop and grow.