Russian Smes Hold First Joint Business Mission To Azerbaijan
10/11/2024 7:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A joint business mission of small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) from three Russian regions has been organized for the first
time, bringing representatives from Saratov, Lipetsk, and Tambov to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The mission, facilitated by the Trade Mission of Russia in
Azerbaijan, aimed to foster export opportunities and strengthen
business ties between the two countries. The export support centers
from these regions brought both existing and potential exporters to
Baku to engage in direct discussions with Azerbaijani
counterparts.
Business negotiations were held in a B2B format at the Astrakhan
Business Center, where members of the Business Club at the Russian
Trade Representation in Azerbaijan also participated, showing
interest in potential collaborations with Russian manufacturers.
This mission reflects growing efforts to enhance regional economic
cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.
