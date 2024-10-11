South Sudan's Minister Urges Shift From“Empty Promises” To Real Climate Action At Pre-COP29
Date
10/11/2024 7:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an exclusive interview with AzTv during the Pre-COP29
conference in Baku, the National Minister of Water Resources and
Irrigation of South Sudan, Pal Mai Deng, emphasised the need for
developed nations to take concrete actions in addressing global
warming. He expressed frustration over the lack of implementation
of past promises and called for real decisions to be made to assist
developing countries in adapting and recovering from climate
shocks.
Azernews presents the interview:
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108769898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.