South Sudan's Minister Urges Shift From“Empty Promises” To Real Climate Action At Pre-COP29

South Sudan's Minister Urges Shift From"Empty Promises" To Real Climate Action At Pre-COP29


10/11/2024 7:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In an exclusive interview with AzTv during the Pre-COP29 conference in Baku, the National Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of South Sudan, Pal Mai Deng, emphasised the need for developed nations to take concrete actions in addressing global warming. He expressed frustration over the lack of implementation of past promises and called for real decisions to be made to assist developing countries in adapting and recovering from climate shocks.

Azernews presents the interview:

