Telangana Skills University To Offer First Set Of Courses From Nov 4

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) The Young India Skills University (YISU) on Friday announced that it is all set to launch its first set of courses from November 4.

Established under the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act 2024, the university has initially launched three schools: the School of Logistics and E-Commerce, the School of Healthcare, and the School of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.

The courses offered include "Warehouse Executive" and "Key Consignor Executive" under Logistics and E-Commerce, "Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence" under Healthcare, and the "Pharma Associate Programme" under Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, said a statement by the university.

Interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply on YISU's official website ( before October 29.

The courses will commence on November 4, 2024, and will be conducted temporarily at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) and the National Academy of Construction campuses in Hyderabad.

The government announced last month that Apollo, AIG, Lenskart, Flipkart, Amazon, All Cargo, Pro Connect, and O9 Solutions companies have come forward to offer courses. The university will train 2,000 youth in the first year.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the Telangana Young India Skill University Board, headed by leading industrialist Anand Mahindra and representatives of industries from various sectors on September 19. He had appealed to industrialists and blue-chip companies to join as partners to impart skills and help the youth get jobs.

He entrusted the University Board with the responsibility of promoting Skill University as the best institution in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the government has already allotted 150 acres of land and earmarked Rs 100 crore for the university. He appealed to industrialists to become partners and create a Corpus Fund for running the institution. The university is proposed to offer 17 courses and train 20,000 youth every year. The degree courses will be for a duration of 3-4 years. It will also offer one-year diploma and certificate courses of 3-4 months.