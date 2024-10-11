Himachal Releases 4 Per Cent DA Of 3.50 Lakh Employees, Pensioners

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Oct 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a four per cent dearness allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners, benefitting 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners.

This will put an extra burden of Rs 600 crore per year on the state exchequer.

Also, the Chief Minister announced that the employees and pensioners would receive their November salary and pension on October 28, ahead of Diwali.

He also announced to clear all pending medical bills of employees and retirees for which a provision of Rs 10 crore has already been made.

The Chief Minister directed the departments concerned to clear all pending medical bills this month and an adequate budget will be provided to the departments in this regard.

He announced to pay the entire amount of pending arrears to all pensioners above the age of 75 years.

Sukhu told the media here that Rs 202 crore would be spent in this fiscal over the salary and pension arrears.

He announced an additional installment of arrears amounting to Rs 20,000 for Class-IV employees will be released in this fiscal year.

"Himachal Pradesh will be self-reliant by 2027 and there is no financial crunch as being propagated in the media by national and state BJP leaders," Sukhu said.

Taking a jibe at Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for spreading lies about the financial status and even misleading the Prime Minister and the BJP's national President, the Chief Minister said the BJP has left no stone unturned in spreading misinformation about the state's fiscal health.

"The due payments of the employees, including the DA and arrears, are testimony to the fact the state government is committed to address grievances of its employees and there is no such financial crunch as of now," he added.