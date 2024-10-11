Azerbaijani National Football Team To Play Its Next Match In UEFA Nations League
10/11/2024 6:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani national football team will play its next match
today in the UEFA Nations League, Azernews
reports.
The team, which is in Group C League I, will be a guest of the
Estonian national team in the third round in Tallinn.
The match will take place at the "Lilleküla" Stadium and will be
officiated by Irish referee Rob Harvey. The game is set to kick off
at 20:00 Baku time.
In another match of this group, the Slovakia national team will
face Sweden at home.
After the first two rounds, the Azerbaijani national team is in
third place with no points. Sweden is in first place with six
points, Slovakia is in second, and Estonia, with no points, is at
the bottom of the group.
The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football
competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member
associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.
The competition replaces the international friendly matches
previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with
European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive
matches against other European national teams of comparable
level.
The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League will be the fourth season of the
UEFA Nations League.
The competition will run from September to November 2024 (league
phase), March 2025 (League A quarterfinals and League A/B and B/C
play-offs), June 2025 (Nations League Finals), and March 2026
(League C/D play-offs).
Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2023
finals.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
