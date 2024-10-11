'It Was Awesome': Pope Credits Brook-Root Partnership For Win In Multan

(MENAFN- IANS) Multan, Oct 11 (IANS) England stand-in captain Ollie Pope credited the historic 454-run partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root after an innings and 47 runs win over Pakistan in the first Test here on Friday. The partnership was the highest for England in Test cricket, surpassing the 411-run stand between Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against the West Indies in 1957. The record stand propelled England to declare at 823/7, which was followed by the visitors out Pakistan for 220 on Day Five to complete an astonishing win.

Jack Leach returned with the figures of 4-30 while Gus Atkinson and debutant Brydon Carse bagged two scalps apiece in the second innings.

"Credit to the bowlers for the way they went about their stuff on Day 1 and majority of Day 2. The fitness they showed, and the same with Brook and Root. The way to win this game was to put a mammoth score on the board. It wasn't just a hundred, but it was 260 and 315 or whatever. Credit to them, obviously the skills they have and the determination to put the team in a winning position. It was awesome," Pope said in the post-match presentation.

The England captain acknowledged that Pakistan were under pressure after trailing by 267 and the deteriorating pitch condition added further misery to their situation.

"Wasn't necessarily discussed (Pakistan's poor second innings record). When you bat first and make 550, you think you're in the driving seat there. But when you come out to bat again, and you're 260 behind, and the pitch is three days old, it's never an easy thing to do," Pope said.

"We had a lot of different wicket-taking opportunities. The odd ball was staying low, the odd ball was reversing and we got the odd ball to spin as well. It's never an easy position to be in when you're 260 behind. Even if you bat as well as you can and make 400 in that last innings, we still would've backed ourselves and chased 140 or so. The way the two guys with the big runs played was real credit to them," he added.

Pope further credited his bowlers especially debutant Carse and Leach for their strong show in the match.

"The way Brydon bowled on debut was awesome. Charged in, showed a lot of heart and never complained once. And Leach. Coming back into the side this week - he's had some success here before. He's fit right back into the team. Taken some crucial wickets for us as well. That's the game," he said.

"I smoked a pull shot straight to midwicket. Unfortunately, I was the one to miss out this week but it's a team game and what matters is that we're on the right side," Pope said on his batting after getting out for a duck.

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be played at the same venue from October 15.