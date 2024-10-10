Leading global staffing group recruiting large volumes of new health workers for Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) Medacs Healthcare, one of the world’s largest healthcare staffing groups, is working hard to meet Saudi Arabia’s rising need for international workers. Following a recent series of highly successful hiring events in London, hundreds of consultant doctors and nurses are set to start new roles soon in hospitals across Riyadh, Jeddah and Taif.



Medacs has many more hiring events planned in multiple locations across Europe and Australia, and say they expect to hit their target of 1000 new hires in 2025.



According to Colliers International’s most recent assessment, Saudi Arabia needs an extra 175,000 medical professionals by 2030 to meet the healthcare needs of an expanding populace. This figure includes 69,000 additional doctors and 64,000 additional nurses, with Saudisation policies requiring that 60% of vacancies are filled by Saudi nationals.



Medacs has an outstanding track record with volume recruitment projects. The group places approximately 8,000 international healthcare workers annually into global locations including the Middle East, the UK, Ireland, and Australasia.



During the single biggest global healthcare crisis in history (the COVID pandemic) Medacs also successfully delivered the largest ever healthcare managed service for the UK Department of Health and Care, recruiting almost 9,000 laboratory staff to process tests in a record timescale.



Medacs’ Arabic-speaking, Dubai and London-based teams have recruited new staff into Gulf regions for many years now, but the group has only recently begun to work on high volume hiring projects for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While the task ahead is an ambitious one, Medacs’ experience in the region has enabled them to make exceptionally fast progress.



Rebecca Watson, CEO of Medacs Global Group said:



“We are immensely proud to have the global reach and local expertise needed to support the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector. In line with the 2030 Vision the Kingdom is revolutionising the delivery and quality of healthcare services and will need thousands of skilled workers to realise their national health goals”.



Medacs has recently secured offers of employment for consultant doctors across various specialties and built a strong pipeline of over 500 qualified and pre-assessed nurses, doctors and allied health professionals, ready for interviews at upcoming hiring events in London, Dublin, Germany, France, Sweden and Sydney.



Rebecca added; “I’ll be at Global Health, on my third visit to Saudi Arabia this year, meeting with more healthcare providers in the region to discuss how we can support their rapidly rising workforce needs”.



In the last five years, Medacs Healthcare’s operations in the Middle East have tripled in size. Much of this growth has come from recruiting in volume for major UAE healthcare groups by hosting ‘in-person’ interviewing events in the UK and other key source regions.

The Medacs team will be at Global Health Exhibition at the Riyadh Convention Centre from 21-23 October 2024. (ABHI UK Healthcare Pavilion Hall 1, stand C).





