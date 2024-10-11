Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Meet Participant Of“Young Beekeeper Project In Gabala
10/11/2024 6:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva,
President of the Baku media Center, met with Rafiga Makhsudova, a
participant of the "Young beekeeper" project, in Gabala,
Azernews reports citing Azertag.
During their meeting, Leyla Aliyeva engaged in heartfelt
conversations with the young beekeeper, discussing her activities,
initial experiences, and impressions of beekeeping
productivity.
Rafiga Makhsudova expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for
her support and presented her with her first batch of honey,
specially packaged and purified by her.
Since 2021, 20 young beekeepers in the Gabala district have been
supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by
IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD"
public legal entity.
The project includes a one-month training program for selected
participants, conducted by professionals. It aims to protect
biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial
activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the
financial well-being of young families. The trained beekeepers
receive complete equipment, including bee families, hives,
beekeeping clothing, and necessary accessories.
To achieve competitive honey production in a market economy, the
project plans to help new beekeepers access a broad customer base
through product exhibitions and effective sales organization.
