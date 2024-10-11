Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Meet Participant Of“Young Beekeeper Project In Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Center, met with Rafiga Makhsudova, a participant of the "Young beekeeper" project, in Gabala, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

During their meeting, Leyla Aliyeva engaged in heartfelt conversations with the young beekeeper, discussing her activities, initial experiences, and impressions of beekeeping productivity.

Rafiga Makhsudova expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support and presented her with her first batch of honey, specially packaged and purified by her.

Since 2021, 20 young beekeepers in the Gabala district have been supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project includes a one-month training program for selected participants, conducted by professionals. It aims to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the financial well-being of young families. The trained beekeepers receive complete equipment, including bee families, hives, beekeeping clothing, and necessary accessories.

To achieve competitive honey production in a market economy, the project plans to help new beekeepers access a broad customer base through product exhibitions and effective sales organization.