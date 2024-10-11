Dermrays Set To Launch V8S Pro Hair Removal Device In Spring 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a leader in home beauty technology, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the V8S Pro, a next-generation laser hair removal device, anticipated for release in Spring 2025. Building on the success of its second-generation home hair removal and multi-functional laser beauty device introduced in 2023, the V8S Pro promises enhanced performance with a large-diameter 810nm laser, which has garnered acclaim for its effectiveness.

Since its launch, the initial device has received rave reviews, with over 97% of customers expressing satisfaction. The positive feedback has inspired DermRays to develop at least two new laser hair removal devices that will feature increased energy output and smarter functionalities, enhancing the overall user experience.

The V8S Pro represents DermRays' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the beauty technology sector. With advanced features and user-friendly design, it aims to revolutionize at-home hair removal.

"This thing really works, I'm so impressed with it I can't say enough good About it. Had it since December and already by February hair is coming in softer and less... get this diode laser forget an IPL" -- from Amazon

"So far its been a good experience, I cannot say the hair growth is gone because it takes months to achieve. I do see "less" hair growth. The unit is also very good quality and it does not hurt at all. Very easy to use!" -- from Trustpilot

"I believe the V8S is close to a perfect at home laser hair removal device BUT the energy of up to 9 joules (27 joules combined) is still on the softer side. It needs to get slightly improved for better and more permanent results. However, product is very made and overall customer experience is really good. Looking for a even more powerful DermRay device." -- from DermRays

"I am impressed! I got this device to permanently remove facial hair. I have always had thick dark side burns and as I get older then odd chin hair has turned into a few patches of coarse dark hair. I have and the device for 3 weeks and have seen a significant reduction in growth speed and about a 25% reduction in over all hair growth.

Pros:

I have seen a reduction in both hair growth and growth speed.

The device is easy to use and quick. Including prep time it takes about 20- 30 minutes for my face and legs.

After only 3 weeks hair is slower to grow is finer and have fewer hairs growing back.

Cons:

It is not painless especially for thick dark hairs like a beard or side burns.

I have had less success with the hairs on the sides of my chin because the device is hard to place properly in the less flat areas of the face.

I am beyond pleased with this device so far and believe with some trial and error I can get the chin hairs too." -- from Amazon

Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches. For more information, please visit DermRays website or contact Media Contact Information below:

Facebook: @dermraysofficial

Instagram: @dermrays_global

YouTube: @DermRays

TikTok: @dermrays

