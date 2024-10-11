How Servitization Is Revolutionizing The Consumer Appliances Sector: Case Studies Of Apple, Electrolux, Haier, LG, Panasonic, Rolls-Royce And Samsung

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond the Product: How Servitization is Shaping the Future of Consumer Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Servitization as a strategic shift in the appliance enhances customer experience by offering integrated services alongside products. This shift drives revenue diversification through recurring service income and strengthens brand loyalty by fostering ongoing customer relationships. Overall, servitization helps companies build long-term value and differentiate in a competitive market.

Key Findings

Servitization as a Strategic Shift

Companies in the hardware sector, particularly in appliances, are increasingly adopting servitizationto counter shrinking profit margins and enhance customer relationships. Servitizationprovides continuous engagement, offering value-added services and generating recurring revenue streams. Margins in services can range from 20-50%.

Customer Experience Enhancement

Servitizationfocuses on improving customer experience through personalized, convenient, and continuous services. Ongoing interactions foster loyalty and long-term customer relationships.

Revenue Diversification, Premiumization, and Expanding Market Appeal

Shifting to a recurring revenue model allows companies to stabilize income and open opportunities for upselling. Unique service packages help companies stand out in a competitive market. Broadening a company's appeal to a wider consumer segment helps capture an expanded market.

Improved Product Lifecycle Management and R&D Efficiency

Servitizationaids in extending product lifecycles and improving sustainability. Reduces downtime through IoT and data analytics. It encourages longer product lifespans and waste reduction through services like refurbishment and predictive maintenance.

Strengthened Brand Loyalty and Competitive Moat

Ongoing services help build trust, retain customers, and promote brand advocacy. High-quality services make it harder for customers to switch to competitors. Satisfied customers are more likely to recommend the brand, driving organic growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary



An immense opportunity for product focused companies struggling with narrowing margins The opportunities to enhance a company's competitive moat are numerous through servitization

What is servitization and why is it important?



Servitization is the key to enhancing customer relationships and standing out in the market

The market opportunity for servitization is immense

What is servitization?

Numerous companies in other industries have benefited from implementing servitization Case study: How Rolls-Royce aligned its vendor-customer incentive structure

Importance of servitization in appliances

Apple Inc has shown how services can help keep profit margins high

Importance of servitization in appliances: servitization value propositions

It will enable companies to enhance customer experiences and diversify revenue streams

Importance of servitization in appliances: enhance customer experience through services

Services enhances a customer's experience, increasing brand loyalty

Importance of servitization in appliances: revenue diversification & premiumization opportunity

This shift will enable companies to upsell their services and predict future revenues

Importance of servitization in appliances: improved product lifecycle management & R&D efficiency

Improved l ifecycle management aids appliance firms with climate regulations

Importance of servitization in appliances: strengthened brand loyalty & competitive moat

A strong competitive moat will be needed as replacement cycles continue to shrink

Importance of servitization in appliances: market expansion & capturing adjacent markets

Servitization enables brands to broaden their appeal to a wider consumer segment

Importance of servitization in appliances: obstacles to success



The biggest obstacle to success is a consumer's perception of appliance services Subscription fatigue will likely be another significant obstacle

Servitization in appliances case studies

Companies have introduced numerous service models, with varying levels of success

Servitization in appliances case studies: LG



LG, unveiled its plan to transform into a service oriented "smart life solution" company

LG's take on servitization with ThinQ UP 2.0 has already seen a significant uptake in Korea LG provides subscription services in Korea that offers access to a host of O2O services

Servitization in appliances case studies: Haier

The "Three-Winged Bird" brand was developed to exemplify Haier vision of the smart home

Servitization in appliances case studies: Electrolux

Levande , Electrolux Group's subscription program aims to reduce e-waste

Servitization in appliances case studies: Panasonic

Panasonic's foodable helps create value and overcoming a "Why Panasonic" question

Servitization in appliances case studies: Samsung

A smart kitchen platform that offers personalized recipes and meal planning

Conclusion



Transitioning from one-off sales to recurring revenues can help maximize shareholder value

Opportunities for growth through servitization are numerous Evolution of servitization in the appliances industry

