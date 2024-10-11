Culture Minister Receives Euronews Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimli has received a delegation led by Pedro David, the founder of the Investment Company of the "Euronews" channel, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli expressed his satisfaction with the long-standing cooperation between the and the "Euronews" channel. He noted that the preparation of clips reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, including the arts of carpet weaving and mugham, along with their traditions and customs, deserves commendation.

He particularly highlighted the broadcasting of segments related to various cultural projects, especially the "Kharibulbul" music festival held in Shusha, which showcases Azerbaijan's unique cultural landscape.

During the conversation, the prospects for future cooperation were discussed. The importance of shooting and presenting documentary films on various aspects of Azerbaijani culture to an international audience was emphasized as a way to enhance the visibility and appreciation of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

Pedro David expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and stated his belief that the collaboration between the television channel and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan would continue to thrive in the future. He emphasized the vital role of media in promoting cultural understanding and the appreciation of diverse heritages.

At the end of the meeting, gifts were presented to the guests, and they took group photos to commemorate the occasion, symbolizing the strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the "Euronews" channel.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr