Culture Minister Receives Euronews Delegation
Date
10/11/2024 5:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received a
delegation led by Pedro David, the founder of the Investment
Company of the "Euronews" channel, Azernews
reports.
Adil Karimli expressed his satisfaction with the long-standing
cooperation between the Ministry and the "Euronews" channel. He
noted that the preparation of video clips reflecting the rich
cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, including the arts of
carpet weaving and mugham, along with their traditions and customs,
deserves commendation.
He particularly highlighted the broadcasting of segments related
to various cultural projects, especially the "Kharibulbul" music
festival held in Shusha, which showcases Azerbaijan's unique
cultural landscape.
During the conversation, the prospects for future cooperation
were discussed. The importance of shooting and presenting
documentary films on various aspects of Azerbaijani culture to an
international audience was emphasized as a way to enhance the
visibility and appreciation of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage
on the global stage.
Pedro David expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and
stated his belief that the collaboration between the television
channel and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan would continue to
thrive in the future. He emphasized the vital role of media in
promoting cultural understanding and the appreciation of diverse
heritages.
At the end of the meeting, gifts were presented to the guests,
and they took group photos to commemorate the occasion, symbolizing
the strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the "Euronews"
channel.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108769553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.