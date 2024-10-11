Jigra Public Reviews: Netizens Praise Alia Bhatt As 'Angry Young Woman' In Bollywood Action Thriller

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, was released on October 11. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. The movie also features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

The movie is about Satya, played by Alia. She is determined to save her imprisoned brother Ankur. She must become a hero and plan his daring escape.

The movie has received some extreme reactions. Many hail Alia's performance as an“angry young woman” while some criticise the movie's length. While some appreciate Bala's narrative style, others don't find it entertaining enough.

Jigra positive reviews

“Alia Bhatt: Now i got to know why her fans called her LADY SUPER STAR.”

Engaging screenplay.. Alia impressive lag rahi hai aur bgm is like faad (Alia is looking impressive and the background score is awesome).”

| Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video public reviews: Bollywood movie gets a thumbs-up

“Nobody can come close to Alia Bhatt when it comes to showing emotional range. effortlessly real! cried my heart out the climax & I was not ready for that! so so soooo heartwarming. please go give this film a watch it deserves the world”

“Alia Bhatt's portrayal of SATYA is one of the most Badass depictions of women I've seen in recent years”

| Vettaiyan BO collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-Bachchan's movie earns ₹30 crore

“Style, class and substance-Jigra got all three. If you are looking for a quality cinema falling into the art and science of cinema and away from commerce, then Jigra seems to be the BEST THING YOU'LL SEE IN 2024. Alia Bhatt is playing a SANKI ANGRY YOUNG WOMAN. Vasan Bala's direction and editing (obviously he sits with him) skills are amazing.”