PM Modi Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi also asserted that solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.

He also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the peace and progress of the entire region.

Peace, security and stability of the South China Sea is in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, he said.

“We believe that maritime activities should be conducted under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). It is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation and air space. A strong and effective Code of Conduct should be created. And it should not curb the foreign policy of regional countries,” Modi said.

“Our approach should be one of developmentalism and not expansionism,” he said.

Noting that the conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South, Modi said everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield,” he said.

“It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority,” the prime minister asserted.

Fulfilling the responsibility of 'Vishwabandhu', India will continue to contribute in every possible way in this direction, he added.

His remarks came amidst conflicts between Ukraine and Russia in Eurasia and the Israel-Hamas war in West Asia.

“Terrorism is also a serious challenge to global peace and security. To face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together,” Modi said.

At the start of his address, he also expressed his deepest condolences to the people affected by“Typhoon Yagi”, a destructive tropical cyclone which impacted Southeast Asia and South China in September this year.

“In this difficult time, we have provided humanitarian assistance through Operation Sadbhav,” Modi said.

Modi also said India has always supported ASEAN Unity and Centrality and pointed out that ASEAN is also at the centre of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation.

“There are deep similarities between India's 'Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative' and 'ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific',” he said.

“We support the ASEAN approach to the situation in Myanmar. We also support the Five-point Consensus. At the same time, we believe that it is important to maintain humanitarian assistance,” Modi said.

He called for appropriate steps for the restoration of democracy there.

“We believe that, for this, Myanmar should be engaged, not isolated,” he said.

As a neighbouring country, India will continue to fulfil its responsibility, he added.

The East Asia Summit is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy, he said.

