Ganja Philharmonic Soloists Shine At Concert In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku music Academy's Opera Studio has hosted a concert "Our Baku
Nights" timed to the 100th anniversary of the renowned composer and
author of popular songs, Alekper Taghiyev (April 28, 1924 – April
16, 1981), Azernews reports.
The concert was presented as part of the project of the Ganja
State Philharmonic Hall titled "From Ganja to Baku."
The concert program featured well-known artists performing
compositions such as "Eşqimi sönməyə qoymaram," "Yağış yağır,"
"Külək," "Gözləyəcəyəm," "Söylə yadımdadır," "Mənim Gəncəm,"
"Sədaqətim var," "Mən baharın qızıyam," "Bakı gecələri," "Qal sənə
qurban," "Sən gəlməz oldun," and "Nazından olmaz," all of which
were greeted with applause from the audience.
Born in Ganja, Alakbar Taghiyev left a significant mark on the
national musical culture. From a young age, those around him
noticed his musical talents, but he chose a different path and
pursued law instead.
After graduating from the All-Union Correspondence Institute of
Law, he began working as an investigator in Goychay. He worked for
over 30 years in the prosecution service, eventually rising to the
position of head of the investigation department of the Baku city
prosecutor's office.
The lack of formal musical education did not hinder Alakbar
Taghiyev from becoming a well-known composer, with his music
performed by artists such as Zeynab Khanlarova, Rashid Beibutov,
Shovket Alakbarova, Sara Gadimova, Rubaba Muradova, Islam Rzaev,
Flora Karimova, Nisa Gasimova, Mamedbagir Bagirzade, Faiq Agayev,
and others.
A significant influence on Alakbar Taghiyev's development as a
composer came from the renowned musician Akif Bakikhanov.
Subsequently, Alakbar Taghiyev composed about 2000 songs.
His work continues to be revisited today, with his songs
included in the repertoire of not only Azerbaijani singers but also
performers beyond Azerbaijan's borders.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108769221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.