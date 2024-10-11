Ganja Philharmonic Soloists Shine At Concert In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Baku Academy's Opera Studio has hosted a concert "Our Baku Nights" timed to the 100th anniversary of the renowned composer and author of popular songs, Alekper Taghiyev (April 28, 1924 – April 16, 1981), Azernews reports.

The concert was presented as part of the project of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall titled "From Ganja to Baku."

The concert program featured well-known artists performing compositions such as "Eşqimi sönməyə qoymaram," "Yağış yağır," "Külək," "Gözləyəcəyəm," "Söylə yadımdadır," "Mənim Gəncəm," "Sədaqətim var," "Mən baharın qızıyam," "Bakı gecələri," "Qal sənə qurban," "Sən gəlməz oldun," and "Nazından olmaz," all of which were greeted with applause from the audience.

Born in Ganja, Alakbar Taghiyev left a significant mark on the national musical culture. From a young age, those around him noticed his musical talents, but he chose a different path and pursued law instead.

After graduating from the All-Union Correspondence Institute of Law, he began working as an investigator in Goychay. He worked for over 30 years in the prosecution service, eventually rising to the position of head of the investigation department of the Baku city prosecutor's office.

The lack of formal musical education did not hinder Alakbar Taghiyev from becoming a well-known composer, with his music performed by artists such as Zeynab Khanlarova, Rashid Beibutov, Shovket Alakbarova, Sara Gadimova, Rubaba Muradova, Islam Rzaev, Flora Karimova, Nisa Gasimova, Mamedbagir Bagirzade, Faiq Agayev, and others.

A significant influence on Alakbar Taghiyev's development as a composer came from the renowned musician Akif Bakikhanov. Subsequently, Alakbar Taghiyev composed about 2000 songs.

His work continues to be revisited today, with his songs included in the repertoire of not only Azerbaijani singers but also performers beyond Azerbaijan's borders.

