Azerbaijan's Ceasefire Initiative For COP29 Gains Massive Support Globally

10/11/2024 3:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan's initiative for a ceasefire, launched on September 21 during its chairmanship at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), has received backing from all member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, according to the Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

So far, 127 countries have joined the call, "This initiative aims to highlight the connection between conflicts and climate change, the importance of finding collective solutions to protect the most vulnerable groups, as well as to encourage the positive momentum and cooperation that can lead to peace between nations. The call requests all parties to observe a ceasefire during November when the COP29 session takes place, and expresses confidence that humanity can overcome political problems and show solidarity regarding the fundamental message of COP29. The joint call for a ceasefire is supported not only by states but also by more than 1,000 international institutions, private sector representatives, civil society organizations, and influential public figures," the message notes.

AzerNews

