Azerbaijan's Ceasefire Initiative For COP29 Gains Massive Support Globally
10/11/2024 3:08:50 AM
Azerbaijan's initiative for a ceasefire, launched on September
21 during its chairmanship at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference
(COP29), has received backing from all member states of the
Non-Aligned Movement, according to the Foreign Ministry,
Azernews reports.
So far, 127 countries have joined the call, "This initiative
aims to highlight the connection between conflicts and climate
change, the importance of finding collective solutions to protect
the most vulnerable groups, as well as to encourage the positive
momentum and cooperation that can lead to peace between nations.
The call requests all parties to observe a ceasefire during
November when the COP29 session takes place, and expresses
confidence that humanity can overcome political problems and show
solidarity regarding the fundamental message of COP29. The joint
call for a ceasefire is supported not only by states but also by
more than 1,000 international institutions, private sector
representatives, civil society organizations, and influential
public figures," the message notes.
