Katara To Honour Winners Of 10Th Arabic Novel Prize Next Thursday

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) announced that the honoring of the 10th Katara Prize for Arabic winners will be next Thursday, as part of the Katara Arabic Novel Festival set to launch next Sunday until October 20.

The ceremony includes honouring the winners in the prize's six categories (published novels, unpublished novels, young adult novels, unpublished historical novels, critical studies, and the Qatari novel).

The ceremony will be preceded by a symposium on the Arabic novel amidst the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as a workshop on young adult novels and fine art.

Katara Arabic Novel Festival is set to feature symposiums, dialogue sessions, and workshops that touch on the path of the Arabic novel and other cultural activities.

Topics that will be covered are fantasy in the Arabic novel, concepts, and applications in writing novels, the Qatari novel and its relationship to Arab criticism, the novel and society, the Arabic novel and social media networks, and the novel and alienation.

“Al Burj” play at Katara Drama Theater will be performed, an adaptation of Syrian writer Nour Al Din Al Hashemy that won the 8th Katara Prize for the Arabic Novel in the unpublished novels category.

Moroccan novelist Tuhami Al Wazzani was selected as personality of the year for this edition. The literary figure will be celebrated for his remarkable impact on Arabic novel development by showcasing an exhibition narrating his story. Katara will additionally hold a symposium on the origins and extension of the Moroccan novel.

The Katara Arabic Novel Festival includes signing ceremonies for several special titles recently published by Katara Publishing House and other Qatari publishing houses.

The festival also includes the launch of the 2nd Katara Book Fair with the participation of Qatari publishing houses, in addition to local libraries, cultural and research institutions, and Kuwaiti publishing houses.