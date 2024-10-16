Liam Payne's Death News: Top 10 Songs That Defined His Career- From 1D Classics To Solo Hits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Liam Payne, whose voice opened One Direction's debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful,' made the an overnight global sensation and shaped its meteoric rise in the years to come. While other former members, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, added their personal touches to the song, Liam Payne's distinctive vocals set the tone for the group's success.



Liam Payne , 31, tragically died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The One Direction band went into a hiatus in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik's departure from the band in 2015.

Mint takes a look at a look at some of the most memorable tracks that shot Liam Payne to fame.

Liam Payne: Top songs

What Makes You Beautiful: One Direction burst onto the pop scene in 2011 with this catchy debut single. Liam Payne's famous opening line from the song,“You're insecure, don't know what for,” became instantly recognisable, cementing his voice as a key part of the band's identity.



Night Changes was released in 2014 as the second single from One Direction's fourth studio album 'Four'. Developing on the themes of songs like 'Live while we're young,' the ballad revolves around how quickly life can change.



For You: In 2018, Liam Payne collaborated with Rita Ora to create this energetic pop hit, which featured in the Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starrer film Fifty Shades Freed.

It was One Direction's first single since Zayn Malik's departure in 2015.