Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Sec 6A Of Citizenship Act Recognizing Assam Accord By 4:1 Majority
10/16/2024 10:54:25 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955 by 4:1 majority on October 17. The section recognizes the Assam Accord,
The 5-Judge constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra delivered the judgment, legal news agency LiveLaw reported.
Justice Pardiwala gave a dissenting judgment to hold Section 6A as unconstitutional.
CJI DY Chandrachud in his judgment said that the Assam Accord was a Political solution to the problem of illegal migration and Section 6A was the legislative solution. The majority held that the Parliament had the legislative competence to enact the provision. The majority held that Section 6A was enacted to balance the humanitarian concerns with the need to protect the local population.
