Kuwaiti Tourism Initiatives Contribute To Peacemaking -- UNWTO Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hanadi Watfa

MADRID, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the UN World Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili hailed Kuwait's tourism initiatives that contribute to peacemaking in the Gulf region, pointing out that Kuwait has a great potential to be a destination for tourists from various corners of the world.

Speaking to KUNA on sidelines of World Tourism Day (WTD), commemorated each year on September 27, Pololikashvili said Kuwait's initiatives highlight cultural heritage, hospitality and peacemaking in the Gulf region, inviting people of different cultures to learn about Kuwait's history and traditions.

Pololikashvili added that Kuwait has great capacities at the level of peacemaking through organizing cultural events and carnivals, thus facilitating interaction with foreign visitors and enhancing understanding of the Kuwaiti culture and heritage.

He pointed out that Kuwait has rich culture and history with a developed infrastructure that facilitates tourist, social and economic development.

Pololikashvili hailed the "Kuwait Vision 2035" strategy that aims to diversify the economy and sources of income, applauded the country's efforts to become a regional financial and commercial hub.

He praised the country's development, indicating at successful beautification projects namely construction of the modern seaside areas and turning the spots into tourist destinations, lucrative for locals and citizens from neighboring countries.

The Arabian Gulf is a focal point for its rich culture, unique geography, and mostly the efforts in achieving economic diversification through reducing its reliance on oil, Pololikashvili added.

He explained that the tourism sector in the area is vital for global tourism considering the last agreement between Saudi Arabia and UNWTO to support tourism education in its universities and develop courses online by the organization which includes more than 30,000 students worldwide, as a clear example of the region's commitment to boost the sector.

He praised Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to turn the Kingdom into a global attraction by opening several historical sites for international tourism, one of the tangible steps to enhance cultural exchanges with the visiting foreigners.

Moreover, the UNWTO celebration 2023 in the capital Riyadh is evidence of the kingdom's adherence to sustainability and green investments in its tourism.

Pololikashvili said the UAE, specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi, succeeded internationally in promoting these the emirates as international tourist destinations through their modern infrastructure such as transportation.

As for Doha, he considered it a cultural center that lures tourists from countries worldwide, noting the landmark move of establishing the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).

He also hailed Oman for its tourism strategies through projects that help the environment and cultural traditions by building infrastructures, eco-friendly hotels and renovating historical sites.

He has affirmed that Jordan is a safe tourism destination due to the magnificent locations such as the Dead Sea and Petra.

Moreover, the Arabian Gulf sustains its natural environment as a way to attract tourists and these efforts reflect sustainable tourism and provide a good example of how it contributes to achieving economic and social goals, he said.

He hailed the Gulf as a major destination for travelers, clarifying that airlines like Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Riyadh Air are expanding their network with big cities around the world.

Additionally, the region witnessed great tourism growth increasing by 26 percent in 2019, Pololikashvili said.

The data indicate that Qatar witnessed the strongest performance in 2019, with a growth rate of 147 percent, followed by Albania at 93 percent, then El Salvador at 81 percent, and Saudi Arabia at 73 percent.

International tourism recovered in 2019 before COVID-19 with 790 million tourists around the world, an 11 percent growth, he added.

Pololikashvili stressed that the organization will continue to reinforce international peace and sustainable tourism and recover from repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celebrations of WTD under the theme "Tourism and Peace," will be held in the Georgian Capital Tbilisi, which will host a conference that explores the importance of traveling, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism practices.

furthermore, the conference showcases ideas and strategies for tourism and its relevance to social justice, human rights, and economic equality.

International tourism earned USD 3.4 billion -- three percent of global GDP in 2023, compared to four percent in 2019.

For his annual letter on WTD, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said international tourism leads to a major shift in local societies through work opportunities and boosting local economies.

Tourism enhances economic interdependence between neighboring countries, preserving traditions, helps to de-escalate tension and creates peace, Guterres added.

Meanwhile, pololikashvili's annual letter on WTD stated that many countries have been afflicted with wars and insecurity, stressing that "we must advocate for peace urgently."

He noted that international tourism unifies people worldwide through humanity, and it builds trust and respect which minimize conflicts.

Pololikashvili called for abiding by international law respecting UN values, and working together as one sector to improve tourism and regain peace.

UNWTO has 160 member states and has a regional office in the Saudi capital Riyadh, covering the Middle East.

UNWTO celebrates WTD in different continents every year. Last year, it was held in Riyadh under the theme

"Tourism and Green Investments."

The organization's priority is to promote tourism for sustainable development and the aim of the WTD annual meeting is to raise awareness of the importance of tourism in social, cultural, economic, and political fields. (end)

