From Sweets to Smoothies: Balancing Indulgence with Health This Navratri

Navratri smoothie recipe by BlendJet India.



The 9-days Navratri fasts have begun and so has the season to cleanse your mind and body. While you take care of your mental through spirituality, it is imperative to ensure that you get the right nutrition to continue with the fasts. While pulses, rice and grains are not allowed during the fasting period, no onion and garlic rules are also followed. And of course you cannot have non vegetarian food. But you can have an alkaline diet that includes nuts, fruits, dairy products and gluten free buckwheat flour. However most households end up consuming fried food, which defeats the whole purpose of fasting and turns it into a feasting affair.



Consuming fruits, vegetables and water in a healthy way is the right way to celebrate Navratris. This way you can support your body with the right nutrients to detoxify. Portable blender is your best bet when you wish to consume healthy meals. It can whip up a healthy shake or smoothie in flat 20 seconds with a single whip. With its trademarked Turbo jet technology, the device can crush anything from frozen berries to nuts to fruits and vegetables. A single charge provides up to 15 cycles. And you can whip your meal right from your kitchen top to a mountaintop. Even if you are on the go, or returning from work or from temple, your quick and healthy meal will be ready in no time. Here are some healthy recipes you can try this Navratri:



Mixed Berry Smoothie

Well berries are always great to give you more energy and also help to keep your skin and hair shining. You can add cherries, blueberries and strawberries as per availability. Add a banana and a cup of milk. To this add a tablespoon of maple syrup. Blend this for 2 cycles in BlendJet 2 and your delectable treat is ready. It will keep you full for longer and also the vitamins and minerals in the berries will help your gut too.



Mocha Smoothie

For those of you who can’t stay away from their coffee, try this interesting spin to coffee. Add a cup of chocolate milk, half a frozen banana, half a cup of yoghurt and 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup or as per taste. Add 2 teaspoons of ground coffee to this and whip it once. Enjoy this kick of coffee, yet the added ingredients will add to the health quotient of the smoothie. For those who love colors, BlendJet2 is available in an array of colors like Red, Lavender, Mint, Royal Blue, Black Marble, Urban Camo etc.



Orange Julius Smoothie

Orange will give you the Vitamin C to boost your immunity. Mix 1 cup of orange juice with half cup yoghurt, half tsp vanilla extract, and half a frozen banana. Blend it for one cycle and the smoothie will not just invigorate your senses after a long day but will add the much-needed boost to your weakening immunity.



Blueberry Chia Smoothie

For those of you trying to reduce your weight, you already know the benefits of chia seeds. Add frozen blueberry to BlendJet 2 jar and a tablespoon of maple syrup along with a drop of vanilla essence. Mix a fourth cup of oats and half banana along with 1 tablespoon chia seeds and half cup blueberries along with chilled milk. Blend it for a cycle and the healthiest smoothie of the season is ready. Indulge in them and celebrate the true spirit of Navratris.



