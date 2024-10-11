Russia Prosecuting 50 Ukrainians For 'Participation In Crimean Tatar Battalion' - Human Rights Activists

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has detained 50 Ukrainian citizens since 2014 for their "participation in the Noman Celebicihan Battalion," including 31 in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region after February 24, 2022.

That is according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center , Ukrinform reports.

"Since 2014, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center has recorded at least 50 on charges of participation in the Noman Celebicihan Battalion: 19 in occupied Crimea and 31 in occupied Kherson region after February 24, 2022," the report said.

On June 1, 2022, Russia's Supreme Court granted a lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General's Office to recognize the Crimean Tatar volunteer battalion named after Noman Celebicihan as a "terrorist organization" and ban its activities in Russia.

The Noman Celebicihan Battalion is a volunteer Crimean Tatar formation. It was named after a politician and public figure from Crimea, Lithuania, Poland, and Belarus.