20 Labourers Killed In Attacks On Coal Mines In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (NNN-APP) – Twenty labourers were killed and six others injured, in on multiple mines in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, in the wee hours of this morning, officials said.

The incidents happened in Duki district of the province, where unidentified attackers targeted at least 10 coal mines with hand grenades, killing and injuring the labourers working inside, the district's head, Haji Khairullah Nasir, told media.

He said, the attackers set the mines and extraction machinery on fire, before fleeing the scene. The district's police told media that some of the miners were grouped together and shot dead by the attackers.

The bodies and injured labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where several of the injured were in critical condition, police said.

Most of the victims were residents of different districts of Balochistan, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP