Pilot Dies Over US Airspace Flying Turkish Airlines Plane From Seattle To Turkey

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (NNN-AGENCIES) - A Turkish Airlines pilot has died after becoming ill on his own flight from Seattle on the north-west coast of the United States to Istanbul in Turkey.

Captain Ilcehin Pehlivan, 59, collapsed mid-air and a second pilot and co-pilot took over the controls, an airline spokesman said on X.

“When first aid to our captain on the plane was unsuccessful, the cockpit crew... decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing,” Yahya Ustun explained.

The Airbus A350 plane landed in New York and plans were then made to fly the passengers on to Turkey from there, he added.

Flight TK204 took off from Seattle shortly after 19:00 Pacific Time on Tuesday evening. The pilot appears to have got into trouble over the Canadian territory of Nunavut, before his colleagues took over and headed for John F Kennedy airport.

The plane landed in New York about eight hours after leaving Seattle.

Pehlivan had flown with Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had been given a regular health check in early March, which found no health problem that might affect his job, the airline said.

Turkey's air traffic controllers' association, TATCA, said he had served the aviation community for many years and offered its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

The cause of the pilot's death has not been released. Pilots have to undergo medical exams every 12 months, while those aged over 40 have to renew their medical certificates every six months.

In 2015, an American Airlines pilot aged 57 collapsed and died during an overnight flight from Phoenix to Boston.

The first officer took over and made an emergency landing in Syracuse.

At the moment, two pilots are required to be in the cockpit of a large commercial plane at all times.

However, the EU's aviation safety agency says technology is being developed to enable a single pilot to operate large passenger planes during the cruise phase of a flight. Such a move would allow other members of the cockpit to rest, although the agency stressed there needed to be measures to ensure safety and to respond to crew becoming“incapacitated”.

The European Cockpit Association and other pilots' groups have joined forces to challenge the initiative, arguing that reducing the crew at any time would gamble with safety on board. - NNN-AGENCIES