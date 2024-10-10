Panama Will Call European Ambassadors In Rejection Of Its Classification As A Tax Haven

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino rejected the European Union's position of maintaining Panama as a tax haven and said that this is an issue he will address on his next trip in the middle of this month. Panama will call a meeting of all the ambassadors of the European Union accredited in the country, to express its rejection of the decision to keep the country on several discriminatory lists. The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, asked the Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez Acha – who is returning from an official trip to Spain and Portugal – to summon all ambassadors to express the national government's dissatisfaction with this latest measure to keep the country on a list of tax havens.

