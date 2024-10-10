Kronos Research Appoints Former Tower Research Exec, Vincent Wang As Chief Technology Officer



Kronos Research has strengthened its leadership team with a focus on enhancing the firm's commitment to innovation through collaboration and technical excellence SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2024 - Kronos Research, a leading quant-trading firm and maker, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Vincent Wang as Chief Officer (CTO), a pivotal role focused on enhancing the firm's commitment to innovation through collaboration and technical excellence.





Vincent Wang, Chief Technology Officer

With over 20 years of technology leadership experience, Vincent has a proven track record of driving transformative success in the finance and technology sectors through key roles at Tower Research, Optiver, and ProTrak.

Before joining Kronos, Vincent served as Co-head of China at Tower Research, where he played a crucial role in shaping the firm's strategic vision and leading innovative IT initiatives that significantly enhanced trading returns while reducing operational costs. His tenure was marked by successful projects that dramatically improved latency and efficiency in complex trading systems. Prior to this, before being promoted to Technical Director at Optiver China, Vincent held the role of IT manager at Optiver Taiwan and IT Infrastructure Manager at ProTrak in the U.S. Vincent demonstrated a strong ability to align IT initiatives with strategic business objectives, developing and maintaining trading environments that ensured compliance and optimised performance.

Vincent's appointment signifies a major advancement for Kronos as it seeks to cultivate a dynamic culture of technical excellence. In his new role, he is committed to building a cohesive, cross-collaborative team dedicated to executing projects efficiently across various domains. He will spearhead the design and architecture of major software systems while mentoring team members on best practices in design and coding.

Leveraging his technical expertise, Vincent is poised to enhance operational efficiency and optimise trading performance by implementing effective trading strategies. Ultimately, his efforts aim to foster a culture of creativity and innovation, contributing to our goal of becoming a leading trading firm in a competitive landscape.

Hank Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Kronos, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition: "As an engineering and technology-driven quantitative trading firm, we are excited to welcome Vincent. His leadership will drive greater success in our major projects and enhance trading performance."

Vincent holds a Master's degree in Information Science and Telecommunications from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor's degree in Management Information Science from National Central University in Taiwan.

Kronos Research Kronos Research is a technology and data-driven trading firm transforming the digital asset landscape by cultivating a dynamic financial ecosystem with exceptional trading performance, advanced cryptocurrency investment strategies, and extensive liquidity provision capabilities.

Our advanced machine-learning techniques and state-of-the-art trading infrastructure form the backbone of our quantitative trading operations. These enable us to deliver precise data and insights, bolster risk management, develop effective trading strategies, and empower informed investment decisions.

By leveraging our expertise, we strive to foster strong partnerships and deliver significant value through continuous advancement and innovation.



