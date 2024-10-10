21St Biopharma Drug Discovery Nexus To Invite Leaders From The Global Fraternity
Date
10/10/2024 11:05:03 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The 21st BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus will be held on October 22-23, 2024, at the
Holiday Inn Piscataway – Somerset, in New Jersey. New Jersey was selected as the venue for the event, as this northeastern state has been at the helm of biotech and pharma innovations and research. Experts from the region and all across the globe will grace the event and discuss challenges and opportunities in the field of drug discovery.
The event is organized by BioPharma Nexus, a trusted player in fostering connections between Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with key service providers. Their goal is to provide the best healthcare to patients all over the globe. Service providers and businesses in biotech, pharma and...
Read More>>
To learn more, please visit
.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN10102024000224011066ID1108768797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.