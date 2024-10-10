How AI Is Transforming Mineral Discovery And Driving Efficiency
AI Transforms mining : AI speeds up mineral discovery by analyzing large datasets, predicting drill targets, and improving operational efficiency.
A McKinsey report estimates that AI could unlock $290 billion to $390 billion in annual savings for producers of key resources by 2035.
Emperor Metals' Advantage : At Duquesne West, Emperor Metals used AI and DomainMCF to develop a 3D geological model, accelerating discovery and unlocking new high-priority exploration targets.
As the global mining industry faces mounting pressures to boost productivity, reduce costs and minimize its environmental impact, artificial intelligence (“AI”) is emerging as a necessary evolution. A 2022 McKinsey report estimates that AI could unlock $290 billion to $390 billion in annual savings for producers of key resources by 2035.
At the forefront of AI-driven exploration is Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) , a junior mining firm based in Quebec. The company has integrated AI into its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a prolific Canadian gold mining distinct currently...
