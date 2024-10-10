Courageous Qatar Beat Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Asian champions Qatar on Thursday added key points in their 2026 qualifying campaign as they beat Kyrgyzstan 3-1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

Winless prior to arriving for Thursday's home clash, Qatar saw striker Almoez Ali score from close range in 39th minute before Kyrgyzstan's Tamirlan Kozubaev deflected one into his own net while stopping an Akram Afif cross from the flank in the 63rd minute.

DOHA: Despite being overwhelmed in the first half and less effective in the second, Kyrgyzstan pulled one back after a powerful strike into the top of the net in the 76th minute by Alimardon Shukurov.

Five minutes later, a Kyrgyzstan defender fumbled with an easy clearance close to the corner flag. The ball landed at Almoez's feet and the Qatari quickly sent in a through ball to unmarked 18-year-old Ibrahim al-Hassan who beat keeper Erzhan Tokotaev with a slick shot.

The 3-1 win, somewhat fortuitous, was a much-needed relief for coach Marquez Lopez, the man who guided Qatar to the Asian Cup title win just eight months ago.

Last month, UAE shocked hosts Qatar 3-1 before Al Annabi dropped points against DPR Korea in a 2-2 draw in an away tie on Sept 10.

Lopez on Thursday sounded thrilled after the 3-1 win.

“The team played well. We made sure we had early dominance and control over the game. The players' dedication and determination to achieve the desired result was good to see,” Lopez said on Thursday.

“A win was our primary objective from the outset. I was impressed by the team's ability to maintain pressure on Kyrgyzstan throughout the first half,” he said.

“The three points earned in this match provide a crucial boost to Qatar's qualification hopes. The importance of these points can't be understated. The team's goal is to avoid dropping any points and strive for positive results in every match we play. We need to maintain our focus in each encounter given the challenging nature of the qualifiers.

“The upcoming match against Iran is a particularly difficult test. Hard work and dedication to secure the necessary points is what we want,” Lopez said after the match.

Qatar dominated the early stages of the match on Thursday, with several close attempts to break the deadlock. Almoez and Abdulaziz Hatem had a chance to deflect a cross in the second minute while Afif's shot from inside the box was blocked for a corner in the third.

Abdelkarim Hassan's left-footed drives from long range in the fifth and seventh minutes failed to find the target, and Edmilson Jr's shot from a distance in the ninth also went wide.

Afif's free-kick narrowly missed the goal post in the 12th minute and Hassan's sliding tackle on a cross from inside the Kyrgyz box in the 16th lacked pace.

Kyrgyzstan's first real attack came in the 16th minute when Joel Kojo's powerful shot went off target. Qatar continued to press forward, with Ismail Mohammed finding Edmilson in the 19th minute, but the latter failed to connect properly. Bualem Khoukhi's snap-header from inside the Kyrgyz box in the 23rd minute narrowly missed the goalmouth.

Keeper Meshaal Barshim made a crucial save at the half-hour mark, stopping a deflected shot by Kojo from close range following a long run into the Qatar box. The match remained scoreless until the 39th minute with hosts Qatar dominating possession but struggling to convert their chances.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute. Almoez, Qatar's talismanic striker, capitalized on a fortunate deflection off the crossbar after a header by Abdelrahman Fahmi. Almoez used his thigh to deflect the ball into an unguarded net.

The second half saw a more physical and intense battle between the two sides. Kyrgyzstan increased their attacking efforts, but Qatar's defence remained resolute. The visitors had a few promising moments, but they were unable to break down Qatar's organised rearguard.

Despite numerous attempts from both teams, the score remained unchanged until the final whistle. Qatar's better finish proved to be decisive, securing a vital three points in their quest for future success.

Qatar vs Iran to be played in UAE, says AFC

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Thursday that the World Cup qualifier Group A match on October 15 between Iran and Qatar will be played at a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to host the match at a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders. The match will kick off at 8pm local time and details regarding the specific venue in the UAE will be updated in due course.

