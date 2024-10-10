Rockwell Automation Supports Relief Efforts For Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rockwell (NYSE: ROK) has committed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief for Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene is the second-deadliest mainland US Hurricane in the past 50 years behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005, claiming more than 200 lives to date with hundreds of people still reported missing.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing truckloads of cots, blankets, and comfort kits, and providing food, medicine, and shelter. Over 32 million people and 12 million households have been impacted, with 15% of those impacted living below the poverty level.

“It is devastating to see so much of our country impacted by Hurricane Helene. Our hearts and thoughts are with all those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and communities,” said Rockwell's Ashley Johnson, manager, Community Relations.“We lean on our longstanding relationship with the Red Cross and support their front-line efforts to help so many who are in need.”