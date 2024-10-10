Ukraine Counts On Netherlands' Assistance In Restoring Water Infrastructure In Southern Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the Netherlands have discussed cooperation in restoring the water infrastructure of the regions affected by Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power (HPP).

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development , following a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Prime for Restoration - Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and Special Envoy of the Netherlands for Ukraine Erica Schouten, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine seeks to engage the experience of the Netherlands in rethinking and building accessible urban spaces, as well as successful experience in

water management, which would be useful for providing southern Ukraine with drinking water and irrigation,” Kuleba noted.

In his words, Ukraine counts on assistance with the preparation of a master plan on water infrastructure in the communities affected by the destruction of Kakhovka HPP.

In addition, Kuleba thanked the representative of the Netherlands for powerful military and humanitarian assistance, and active involvement in the restoration and strengthening of energy security, namely the supply of cogeneration plants to Kharkiv, Ladyzhyn, Dobrotvir, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

According to Schouten, the Netherlands remains committed to supporting and rebuilding Ukraine.

A reminder that Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin and the representatives of the Government and the Armed Forces of the Netherlands discussed the areas of defense industry cooperation between the two countries .

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry