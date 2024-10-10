CAMP4 Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels across a range of genetic diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial of 6,820,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $11.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by CAMP4. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. CAMP4's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 11, 2024, under the ticker symbol“CAMP”. The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, CAMP4 has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,023,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 10, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by emailing ...; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by emailing ...; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at ..., or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4's proprietary RAP PlatformTM enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the initial public offering and the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of CAMP4, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and CAMP4 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

