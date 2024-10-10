NATO To Start Annual Nuclear Exercise Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced that the alliance will start its annual nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon" on Monday, October 14.

"In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defences, and that we strengthen our defence so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat," he said at the end of his first trip to London as NATO chief on Thursday.

During the visit, Rutte had meetings with UK Prime Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

The discussions focused on the UK's significant contributions to the deterrence and defence of the Alliance, and support for Ukraine, according to a press release from the NATO.

The Secretary-General praised the UK's enduring commitment to NATO saying, "We are really appreciative of everything the UK is doing."

The UK is one of just three NATO countries that invests two percent of its GDP in defence when Allies agreed the guideline at the Wales Summit a decade ago, he noted.

Rutte also highlighted the UK's strong commitment to Ukraine describing its provision of training, artillery and aid as "crucial."

The UK currently provides three billion pounds per year as its share of the 40 billion euro financial pledge for Ukraine that Allies agreed at the Washington Summit. (end)

