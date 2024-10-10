Twin City Heating Air & Electric With The 2024 Lennox Feel The Love Program Donates Two Free Furnaces To Hammer & NER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feel The Difference!

- Grace EricksonBLAINE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twin City Heating Air and Electric and the Lennox Feel the Love program are excited to announce they will be donating and installing two Free Furnaces for Hammer & NER.Feel the Love, sponsored by The LII Lennox Foundation , is aimed to give back to those in need within the community. The annual Lennox Feel the Love program partners with local residential HVAC dealers to donate and install new Heating and Air Conditioning equipment for community heroes and leaders in need, including educators, veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, families facing hardship or financial challenges, elderly residents in outdated homes and individuals affected by natural disasters. Community members may nominate others within their community that fit those qualifications. Nominations are accepted each year until August 31st.This year's installation week across the nation is October 5-12, 2024.Since 2009, Feel the Love and its participating dealers have installed over 2,300 heating and air conditioning systems for families in need. The equipment is donated by The LII Lennox Foundation, while the participating dealers volunteer their time to complete the installation.Twin City Heating Air and Electric is a local, family-owned HVAC, Electrical and Water Treatment company that has been proudly serving the Twin Cities Metro Area since 2016. Their team is honored to be participating in the Feel the Love event for the 8th year in a row.For this year's Feel the Love event, Twin City Heating Air and Electric will be installing two new Furnaces for Hammer & NER. Twin City has been serving Hammer & NER since 2023.Hammer & NER is a nonprofit organization that supports people with intellectual and other disabilities throughout the Twin Cities Metro Area. They have numerous homes, apartments, and day-programs in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area that help these individuals live their lives to the fullest.Twin City Heating Air and Electric is honored to be able to install new Heating equipment for their residents. These new Furnaces will ensure that their residents and staff stay safe and comfortable throughout the harsh Minnesota winters for years to come.To learn more about the Lennox Feel the Love program, visit the Feel The Love Website .Twin City Heating Air and Electric is an award-winning family-owned company that provides residential and commercial HVAC, Electrical, and Water Treatment service and installation in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Their family-owned company has been dedicated to providing top-notch professional service while delivering high quality products and installation since 2016. They have won numerous awards for their services in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area including Readers' Choice Best Heating and Air Company, Readers' Choice Best Electrician, and Metro North Chamber Family Owned Business of the Year. At Twin City Heating Air and Electric, we know what it's like to feel taken advantage of when it comes to home services, we are here to disrupt the industry so all Minnesotans can Feel the Difference! We don't believe in sacrificing our values for the sake of a buck. For more information on Twin City's HVAC, Electrical and Water Treatment services , visit twincityheatingandair.

Grace Erickson

Twin Cities Heating, Air & Electric

+1 763-757-4678

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.