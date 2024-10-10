Oscar Stone And Alofoke Join Forces To Promote Culture And Community In Live Event At Newark's Prudential Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Oscar "Stone" Izaguirre, CEO & President of Oscar Stone Enterprises, joined a host of celebrities, musical artists and influencers on the red carpet as a guest of honor at the debut of "Alofoke Show: Live" at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Oscar Stone Enterprises was a key sponsor of the "Alofoke Show: Live," a highly-anticipated event showcasing the best of Latin Urban and podcasting.

The event was the first time Alofoke, the popular musical artist and podcast host, had hosted a live edition of his hit podcast, "The Alofoke Radio Show".

The sold-out show was a can't-miss experience, drawing thousands of attendants to Newark for an unforgettable night of culture and community with performances from the hottest names in Latin music and appearances by the guests and hosts of Alofoke's popular podcast.

Artists such as Vakeró, Lomiiel, Papera, and Donaty, La Perversa, Yalin, Eladio Carrión, Yiyo Sarante, and Jey One gave show-stopping performances, with Jay One punctuating his set with a surprise appearance by American rapper Offset.

Alofoke, aka Santiago Matias, was exuberant as he thanked those who helped him bring the podcast to life, which he described as a night of achievement and unity: "This [event] was a celebration of Latin culture, a major success coming as a result of months of planning and important partnerships." As Oscar joined Alofoke on the red carpet, Alofoke was not shy in expressing his gratitude.

"I want to give a special thank you to Oscar Stone Enterprises for being one of our main sponsors and understanding that magic can be created through music," Alofoke added. "He is my man because he gets me!"

Oscar Stone shared in the sentiments. "Alofoke is a prominent figure in the Latin music scene and a supporter of the youth culture. We both come from countries where music plays an important role in everyday life and is a key form of expression. Our stories are deeply rooted in our Latin background and the common love for music that brought us together," Oscar stated. "Santiago helps artists express their creative vision by showcasing and promoting their songs on his podcast, and I help people express their creative vision through custom-made jewelry. At Oscar Stone Enterprises, it's our pleasure to support Santiago at the debut of his live podcast and collaborate with him for a common cause."

About Oscar Izaguirre

Oscar Izaguirre, affectionately known as "Oscar Stone", is the CEO and President of Oscar Stone Enterprises which includes the popular chain of Oscar Stone jewelry stores and the Oscar's Pay Me Now financial lending service.

Oscar, a GIA-accredited gemologist, comes from a family steeped in tradition, with over 50 years perfecting jewelry, gold and diamonds and evaluating their worth. Oscar Stone Enterprises has grown to 4 locations throughout the Bronx and greater New York City area, with it's flagship site located at 2384 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10458. More information about Oscar Stone Enterprises, their custom jewelry selection, financial lending services, and contact information can be found on the company's website: .

