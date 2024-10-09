CZI, State And City Leaders Launch Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CZ Biohub New York is catalyzing collaboration among scientists in the New York area from Columbia University, The University, and Yale University.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, leadership from Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York , the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), and representatives from Columbia University, The University, and Yale University gathered to celebrate progress in their mission to bioengineer immune cells for the early detection and of diseases.

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York launch event at Columbia University on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Continue Reading

The official launch event welcomed speakers including Hope Knight, President CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development; Andrew Kimball, President & CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation; Stephen Quake, CZI Head of Science; and Andrea Califano, President of the CZ Biohub New York. CZ Biohub New York also announced the opening of their second request for proposals to foster collaboration among scientists from Columbia, Rockefeller, and Yale.

In its inaugural year, CZ Biohub New York began construction of the institute's permanent, state-of-the-art lab space located in the Studebaker Building on Columbia University's Manhattanville Campus. CBRE's John Isaacs and Joseph DeRosa represented CZ Biohub New York in the lease negotiations with Columbia University at the Studebaker building. While the facility is under construction, the team is already working in a temporary location at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. CZ Biohub New York also welcomed 10 new hires, including a lead for AI/Machine Learning, Evan Paull. The first cohort of Investigators funded by CZ Biohub NY includes leading scientists from Columbia, Rockefeller, and Yale: Sohail Tavazoie, Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic, Harris Wang, Noah Palm, Donna Farber, John Tsang, and Peter Sims. In an additional set of collaborations, Daniel Mucida and Ruslan Medzhitov were named CZI-Affiliated Investigators and aim to contribute their expertise toward the scientific goals of CZ Biohub NY and provide connections with CZI's Cell Science program .

The CZ Biohub New York is a new research hub aimed at catalyzing collaboration among scientists in the New York area. Researchers will build new tools that can characterize the behavior of our immune cells-the only cells in our bodies that interact with virtually all organs. These engineered cells can then be adapted to detect signals that are predictive of several diseases, from several lethal cancers to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, at their earliest stages, long before they could be detected by conventional diagnosis methods. A deeper understanding of immune cell function creates enormous potential to imbue these cells with new abilities, paving the way for groundbreaking therapeutic advancements and treatments.

CZ Biohub New York is the fourth research institute in the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Network, a groundbreaking collaborative model for scientific research created and supported by CZI. The first CZ Biohub, in San Francisco, was founded in 2016 to pursue scientific challenges in cell biology and infectious disease. The second CZ Biohub, in Chicago, is focused on creating new technologies to understand inflammation and the immune system. The Chan Zuckerberg Institute for Advanced Biological Imaging in Redwood City, California, develops technology to understand complex biological systems. Together, CZI and the CZ Biohub Network partner to develop science and technologies that help us understand how cells and tissues function and increase our understanding of human health and disease.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: "New York is proud to welcome the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, a cutting-edge research institute that will accelerate biomedical innovation and position our state at the forefront of scientific discovery. This collaboration between world-class institutions will not only advance our understanding of human health but also drive economic growth and create high-skilled jobs, reinforcing New York's status as a global leader in the life sciences."

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer said: "I am thrilled by the progress of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York, a consortia of three of the world's great academic institutions and a tremendous recent addition to New York City's Life Sciences ecosystem, a network of scientists, innovators, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs that is the greatest in the world. I look forward to the scientific advancements that will be generated and its impact on New Yorkers and people across the globe."

President CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development Hope Knight said:

"The launch of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York marks a pivotal moment in our state's commitment to fostering groundbreaking research and development. By bringing together top talent from renowned institutions, this initiative will catalyze scientific breakthroughs, attract further investment, and strengthen New York's innovation ecosystem. We are excited to support this visionary project that promises to transform both healthcare and our economy."

President and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation Andrew Kimball said: "The New York City Economic Development Corporation is thrilled to be supporting the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York that will transform the future of biomedical research and innovation. A collaboration of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Columbia University, The Rockefeller University and Yale University, the Biohub will also become an important driver in New York City's biotech ecosystem."

CZI Head of Science Stephen Quake said: "When we launched the Biohub competition, we wanted to find universities to work on challenging problems together on a 10-year time scale that they wouldn't otherwise take on. The nine universities we partner with through our three Biohubs in San Francisco, Chicago and now New York are great reservoirs of scientific creativity and knowledge. I can't wait to see what comes out of the NY Biohub's work."

CZ Biohub New York President Andrea Califano said:

"The challenge that awaits us is complex. Our job at the New York Biohub will be to decipher the molecular language that allows immune cells to talk to each other, and to leverage their remarkable insights to detect and fight diseases. And ultimately we hope to make immune cells even better at winning the battle against cancers, neurodegeneration, fibrosis and many other diseases."

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges - from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of our communities. Through collaboration, providing resources and building technology, our mission is to help build a more inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit chanzuckerberg .

SOURCE Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED