The US-Japan Security Alliance Is Growing More Integrated

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Last week, Shigeru Ishiba was elected by the Japanese parliament as the country's next head of government. The new prime is particularly known for his vast expertise in national security, and this might be one of the areas where changes can be expected.

An intellectual and experienced politician, the 67-year-old Ishiba has held a number of positions, including two stints as the top defense official in the first decade of this century. More importantly, he has repeatedly been vocal about possible changes in the post-war regional security structure.

Shortly before his appointment, Ishiba laid out his views on key security topics and how the nation should build on the relationship with its closest ally – the United States.

In an article published by the US-based Hudson Institute, Ishiba argued for the creation of an Asian military alliance by analogy with NATO.“The absence of a collective self-defense system like NATO in Asia means that wars are likely to break out because there is no obligation for mutual defense,” he pointed out.

Just as importantly, Ishiba called for a greater balance in the defense partnership between Japan and the US, something that he thinks will only strengthen the alliance between the two countries. This might include positioning Japanese Self-Defense Force members at bases in the US as well as jointly managing American bases in Japan.

The fact that Ishiba's recently formed cabinet includes security experts is just further evidence of defense being a priority for Japan's new prime minister.