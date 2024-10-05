Dubai Miracle Garden Guide: How To Get There, Buy Tickets, Book Special Tours

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM

Dubai, in many ways, is and continues to be a miracle. No one needs any reminding that this place, once just hundreds and hundreds of kilometres of desert, with a handful of buildings that you could count on your fingers, can now put any world city to shade.

Dubai's jaw-dropping and picture postcard skyline is the envy of many other cities and the emirate is also home to many modern marvels.

If you are a resident or a tourist, you are spoilt for choice on the array of activities the city has to offer. One among them that blooms in all its splendour is the Dubai Miracle Garden. The popular destination, which is the world's largest flower garden, is home to 150 million flowers of 120 different varieties. Different themes have been created using flowers, with the mock-up of Emirates Airline's A380, Heart Tunnel, Umbrella Tunnel and the Floating Lady being some of the standouts.

Here is a guide to visiting Dubai Miracle Garden:

The venue is open from 9am to 9pm from Monday to Friday

Timings on the weekend - Saturday and Sunday is 9am to 11pm

TimingsPrice of tickets

Residents (Emirates ID required):



Adults Dh60

Children Dh60 Children below the age of 3 is free

Special needs group requests can be made at ...

Inquiries for school groups below 3 years and above can be made at ...

Tourists:

Adults and seniors Dh100

Child (3 to 12 years) Dh85

Child below the age of 3 is free (ID required)

Special need group requests can be made at ...

Inquiries for school groups below 3 years and above can be made at ...

If you wish to avoid the rush, especially over the weekend, you can book your slot in advance by buying your ticket(s) online, through the official website (

Choose the date you wish to visit and click on adult or child and the number of persons/children

Then click on 'proceed booking'

You will land on a page which will ask you to login, if you have a username and password if you have already registered on the website previously

You also have the options of logging in through your Facebook and Google accounts

If you are not a registered user, there is an option to create an account

If you don't wish to register as a user, you can continue as a guest

Once on the page, you have to fill in your details, which are mandatory fields, such as first name, last name, email, phone number, country, address. Below that is the billing address where you have the option to click 'The same as contact details'

You also have the option to write additional notes

Then, press 'next step'

It will then take you to the payment page. There, your contact details and billing details will displayed

You will have to click the 'I agree with Terms of Service and Privacy Statement and then click 'Credit Card'

Depending on your telecommunication service provider, you will be redirected to a secure page for payment

There, your order summary will be displayed. Below that, you will have to feed in your card number, card expiry month, expiry year and the security code. You will also have to provide the name that is on the card. Once done, you will get options such as UnionPay, Samsung Pay, Apple Wallet. After choosing your preferred option, click on the 'I have read and agree to the terms and conditions'

There is an option below where you can select the payment currency, which you prefer

Once that is done you, can proceed to the payment

The venue is situated at Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand and is well connected by the emirate's fantastic public transport system. Guests can take the Red Line on the Metro and get off at the Mall of the Emirates Station

Then, hop on to Bus No.105 from Mall of the Emirates to the venue

For those wishing to get there directly without riding the metro or bus, there are plenty of taxis available

Each ticket is valid for a single entry only

Visitors are not allowed to pick the flowers

Visitors are not allowed to use professional cameras or drones inside the venue

Those wishing to film/shoot professional events or hold private events like engagements and weddings must apply for prior permission from the venue

Bicycles, e-scooters, hoverboards, balls and pets are not allowed at the venue

Food and beverages from outside are not allowed inside the venue

Dubai and the entire UAE prides itself in keeping itself clean. Visitors are urged to use the bins which are located all around the venue

There are seating arrangements at the venue but at designated areas

Apart from designated seating areas, the venue is wheelchair accessible, toilets, first aid room, prayer room, food kiosk, dining areas, souvenir shops

Visitors should follow the designated passages, walkways and exits at the venue

The venue is well managed by security personnel and visitors must follow their instructions, when told to do so

If a visitor/visitors are found picking flowers, pose/poses a threat to the venue or are involved in any misconduct, they will be expelled from the property

How to book tickets onlineHow to get thereThings to remember

