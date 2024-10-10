Karan Kundrra To Have A Low-Key Birthday Celebration With Family, Close Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Karan Kundrra, who turned a year older on Friday, has special plans in place to celebrate his birthday in a low-key gathering with family and friends. This year, his birthday holds extra significance as he welcomed two adorable pet dogs, Daku and Majnu, into his family with his girlfriend Tejaswini.

Sharing his plans, Karan said,“I'm having a quiet birthday this year with my family and friends. It's always special to spend quality time with your close ones, and what better way to celebrate your birthday than with them”.

He further mentioned,“I'm grateful for the love I've received this year and feel blessed. This year it's even more special with two little buddies Daku and Majnu”.

For over 15 years, Karan has ruled the hearts of audiences across various mediums. From becoming a household name on television to earning youth icon status as a reality show mentor, and now carving a niche in films and OTT platforms, he has consistently proven his talent.

Karan is also known for being a family man, often cherishing moments with his parents and sisters.

On the work front, Karan recently wrapped up filming for the cooking comedy show 'Laughter Chefs' and has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, which will be announced soon.

Karan made his acting debut with the television show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. He went on to then star in 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and hosted reality shows like 'MTV Love School', 'Dance Deewane Juniors' and 'Temptation Island India'.

He has also featured in films like 'Mubarakan', '1921' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'. In 2021, he participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and emerged as the 2nd runner-up. The actor has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash since 2021. They first met while working on 'Ladies vs Gentlemen' and started dating in 'Bigg Boss 15'.