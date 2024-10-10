Steer Smarts / Fred Williams CJL10 Build To Be Showcased At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Smarts, a leading innovator of heavy duty steering and chassis components in the automotive industry, is known for their top tier steering and chassis components, as well as their memorable

SEMA builds! For SEMA 2024, the group at Steer Smarts has teamed up with former Dirt Every Day host, Fred Williams, to bring yet another creative build to the SEMA show floor!

"We started with a vehicle many regard as the ugliest Jeep to ever be made, a CJ10 airplane tug, which we then transformed into something everyone can love and appreciate," said Fred Williams, the main fabricator and visionary of the CJL10 build. He went on to say, "We wanted to modernize this build and make it something people would remember for more than its ugly mug, which is why we decided to graft the CJ10 to a JL 4-door chassis, hence the name, CJL10!"

Mentioning the name Fred Williams to the Off-Road community is sure to illicit a smile. Fred spent 10 years as technical editor at Petersen's 4-Wheel Off-road magazine before helping develop and host one of Motortrend's most popular shows, Dirt Every Day. The series ran for over 10 years yielding 11 seasons with nearly 13 episodes per season. An audible groan of disappointment could be heard when the series was not renewed by Motortrend in 2023. In 2019 Fred received the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame Impact award, an award given to those deserving of recognition in the sport who have truly made an impact in the Off-Road Industry. This award is given to individuals who are on track to becoming future inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Andy Perry, Marketing for Steer Smarts, said, "We are stoked to be working with a legend like Fred Williams on a build that will undoubtably make an impact in the community as a representation of what the CJ10 can be, allowing others to draw inspiration from as they try their hand at restoring this often-overlooked Jeep!" He went on to say, "It's also a great opportunity for the Steer Smarts brand to showcase our products and hopefully inspire others to find unique ways to utilize our American Made products for their own benefit!"

The vehicle will be on display in the Dana / Spicer booth (#60061) in West Hall 11/5 – 11/8.

Based in Plymouth, Mich.,

STEER SMARTS is powered by a dedicated team of enthusiasts and engineers that are fueled by innovation and backed by over a century-long legacy of designing, engineering, and manufacturing components for Detroit's automotive giants.

