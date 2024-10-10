(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is Calling All Egg-cellent Halloween Costumes

Dress up as a chicken and have the chance to win prizes

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What came first, the chicken or the egg? Or for this spooky season, the trick or the treat? This Halloween season, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is offering all treats and no tricks! Throughout the month of October, until October 31, chicken enthusiasts are invited to dress up as their favorite chicken, share a photo on social (Facebook, Instagram, X or TikTok) and tag Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken for a chance to win 'im-peck-able' prizes and rewards.All chicken lovers are eligible to win – whether guests are dressed as characters from their favorite movies or just a plain ole chicken. Winners will be announced on November 6 and will receive a basket of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken goodies, including chicken socks and a $50 gift card.“Best of 'cluck' to all our guests who dress up as a chicken for the chance to win our contest,” said Dan Sokolik, Vice President of Marketing for Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken.“We're excited to see the cluck-tastic costumes and hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween!”You can find Lee's on Facebook @LeesFamousRecipeChicken, on Instagram @leesfamouschick, or on Twitter/X @LeesFamousChick. For more information about Lee's, visit .###About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 55 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee's is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.

