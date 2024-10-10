Suburban Propane Collaborates With Rutland Community Cupboard To Stock The Shelves And Provide Fresh Milk To More Than 2,700 Families In The Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH ) , a nationwide distributor of propane, propane, renewable natural gas, oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today volunteered at Rutland Community Cupboard in Rutland, Vermont to unload, sort, and stock its shelves with pallets of food and pantry items, while also donating funds to purchase 2,778 fresh half gallons of milk for families in the local community.

Rutland Community Cupboard Logo

Representatives from Suburban Propane's Rutland, Vermont Customer Service Center volunteered at Rutland Community Cupboard to unload, sort, and stock its shelves with pallets of food and pantry items, while also donating funds to purchase 2,778 fresh half gallons of milk for families in the local community. The effort is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares initiative in communities nationwide. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).

SuburbanCares logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Continue Reading

"In the last year we were visited by those in need 10,204 times. The milk provided by Suburban Propane will support bones, heart health, and teeth, all needed to live a healthy and dignified life. We are honored to partner with the generous folks at Suburban Propane," said Audrey Bridge, Executive Director, Rutland Community Cupboard.

"Rutland Community Cupboard plays a crucial role in assisting individuals facing food insecurity by providing access to nutritious meals," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We proudly support Rutland Community Cupboard's mission and extend our gratitude to their dedicated team of volunteers for aiding those in need."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Phoenix, AZ; Dayton and Columbus, OH; Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, CA; Huntsville, AL; Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and Austin, TX.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in

Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.



Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit





About Rutland Community Cupboard:

Rutland Community Cupboard is located at 65 River St. in Rutland, VT, and open to individuals or families struggling with food insecurity. 100% of the Community Cupboard's operating budget comes from donations. The Cupboard is open Monday, Wednesday & Friday 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday & Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Senior hours are also available.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED