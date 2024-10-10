Google Cloud Reviews PR Agency Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - Google Cloud is reviewing its PR agency support, PRovoke has learned.



"We value our agency partners and their role in our success. As we move into 2025, we recently issued an RFP to assess the agency landscape and ensure we have the right strategic partner in place to support our evolving business. This is part of our regular process,” a Google spokesperson said. Google Cloud has recently been working with Nectar Communications.



Last week, Google Cloud shortlisted finalists from a list of agencies that responded to an RFI issued in September, sources said.



According to that RFI, the Google Cloud comms team is looking for an agency of record to serve as“a trusted partner and an extension of the organization's team, playing a pivotal role in managing and executing effective communication strategies that elevate Google Cloud and Google Workspace's brand presence, increase mind share among key audiences and industries, and drive business growth.”



“By leveraging the agency's expertise, the AOR will enhance efficiency, ensure consistency, and support the organization in achieving its communication objectives, ultimately contributing to building a solid reputation. The ideal agency will possess a deep understanding of both internal and external communications strategies, demonstrate creativity and thought leadership, and have a proven track record of success in the technology sector,” the RFI said.



The scope of the work was not disclosed.



One of world's three largest cloud computing services (Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are the other two), Google Cloud is having a banner 2024, driven largely by demand for AI tools that need a cloud infrastructure to work. Q2 saw the cloud division for the first time hit $10 billion in revenue , marking 29% year-over-year growth, which was seen as a major driver of the larger Google organization's quarterly rise in revenue to roughly $85 billion.



